National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi , also known as Bobi Wine has blamed authorities in Kampala for influencing the blockage of his charity concert in Dubai.

Following an earlier debacle in which he was arrested at Dubai Airport and questioned for over 10 hours over his planed charity concert for Ugandan migrant workers stranded in the Middle East, Bobi Wine was later released but his concert was stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however noted that despite the concert being meant to “raise awareness and assist the many Ugandan and African immigrant workers”, it was blocked by authorities in United Arab Emirates.

“Unfortunately our charity concert in Dubai has been cancelled! The venue owner has been instructed to cancel,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

He was also quick to put the blame on authorities back home in Uganda for influencing the blockage of the concert.

“The information available shows Ugandan authorities have been working tooth and nail to ensure it doesn’t happen! The first attempt was to deny me entry, and now this.”

Earlier, Kyagulanyi had indicated that he had been arrested, travel documents and phones confiscated before he was questioned.

“Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm and it’s now 5am. I have been held and interrogated for eight hours. They asked me about NUP, its leaders, their phone numbers, my family members and their contacts! I have all necessary travel documents. They have confiscated my passport and my phone. I am literary under arrest,” Kyagulanyi tweeted on Saturday morning.