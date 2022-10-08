Joy Ruth Acheng, Uganda’s ambassador to Canada, has stated that she will not permit any Ugandans living in Canada to “talk rubbish” about the government.

In a phone interview with Nile Post, Acheng added that it is ‘cheap’ to spread untrue information about your nation simply for the purpose of obtaining asylum.

“I won’t let any Ugandans in Canada engage in behavior that is prohibited by Canadian law. Canada only permits peaceful protests, not hooliganism. I won’t let anyone spread misinformation about our country,” Joy Ruth Acheng declared.

“I want to ask Ugandans to stay away from hooliganism,” she continued, “and if there is anything you need to discuss, I can always give you a platform and we can discuss it over the table.”

The ambassador continued by saying that many of the protesters and liars who criticize the Ugandan government in Canada are supported by organizations that guarantee them asylum.

She asserted that this is very bad because Ugandans end up being used for crumbs and asylum promises, but the organizations funding them continue to rake in cash.

“People are misusing Ugandans in the diaspora; they want asylum and use these protests to justify their application, which is very dishonest,” she said.

“Instead of being paid to say negative things, there are still other ways to enter Canada and obtain permanent residency here.”

Joy Ruth Acheng’s remarks come in the wake of the arrest of William Ntege, alias Kyuma Kya Yesu, a Ugandan Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) activist.

According to information obtained from the Ugandan High Commission in Canada, Kyuma Kya Yesu was arrested while attempting to disrupt an investment and tourism symposium organized by Ugandan government officials.

On the eve of the event at the venue, he and a female colleague wearing NUP party attire released a recorded video of themselves bragging that they would be causing mayhem the following day.

The ambassador said in an interview with Nile Post that a NUP activist had been detained and would be charged on Monday.

“He has been told to stay at least 200 metres away from the embassy and events that are organised by the government of Uganda,” the ambassador said.

“He will be brought to court on Monday and if he is guilty, you never know what they might do to him.”

However, some sources in Kyuma Kya Yesu’s camp claim that their activist was released after only a few hours of questioning.

These claims could not be independently verified by this website.