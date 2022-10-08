This week I read here on the Nile Post that so many marriages are unstable lately. This is true. The devil always comes for that relationship after you say I do.

Marriages are failing because egos have overtaken humility. Silence has overtaken conversation. Respect for family is no longer viewed as important. Everyone thinks they can stand on their own, and now we have a problem.

At what point in marriage did anyone feel it okay to deny their partner sex? At what point did we start punishing adults for the choices they make? At what point did we think it is okay to go days or even months without sex in a marriage?

Marriages are failing. They ought to when the one basic need is withdrawn.

Go into the world and multiply. God did not mean anything else other than sex. All things remaining constant, the ultimate goal of marriage is procreation.

God knew that this would be with a stranger. Someone you meet as an adult. So, where are all those behavioural expectations coming from? At what point do you want to mould an adult into a human being you want them to be?

So many questions and yet so few answers.

Here is what I know for a fact. When intimacy leaves the marriage, it is halfway gone. And most people give up at 50%. Then they struggle to stay for the kids.

Sex must be had. Give your person some regardless of who brings in the biggest share of the money. Give them some regardless of whose family is richer. Give them some regardless of how much you topped up on school fees

Nothing changes a bad argument like spontaneous sex. In the heat of the moment where she has dragged your family in the mud and called you all types of idiots, pull her close, place a kiss on her lips and recite the one line of your vows.

Stop the arguments with a touch of romance. It is not unrealistic. You just haven’t tried it. You are too scared or too proud to end that argument. You are betting on how long you both can go without talking.

Nothing breaks the spirit of marriage like a husband or wife who won’t even care what the other has been through day in and day out.

When someone else has to ask your partner about their day, you have failed and blame yourself for letting your ego fight your battles.

Marriages wouldn’t fail if you argued through foreplay. Kiss a little and address issues. Blow him, and in between, ask your rubbish. Let sex lead the way.

The moment you begin using sex as punishment in a marriage, you have failed as a partner. Conjugal rights are halfway to a healthy marriage.

In everything you do, make sure you dont make your partner unworthy of your body. Two become one is what marriage is all about.

Instead of looking elsewhere for sexual satisfaction, talk it out with your person. Let them have some, and all the anger will disappear. Don’t underestimate the power of pillow talk.

You can solve any issues after cumming.

Till next time, let sex lead the way.