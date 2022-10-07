Police of Bulenga have arrested a woman for torturing and administering chilli powder into her house maid’s private parts.

The suspect in detention is a bar owner called Aisha Nakalema (49) a resident of Kikaya in Bulenga, along Hoima road, Wakiso district.

According to police, Nakalema suspected her house maid called Agnes Namatta of sleeping with her husband a one Francis Lubowa in their house which prompted her to take action.

It is alleged that the suspect on October 4, together with her friends yet to be identified, invited the victim to the bar where they severely beat her and administered chilli powder into her private parts.

After the heinous act, the victim rushed to Bulenga police station where she reported a case and the suspects were arrested.

The main suspect Aisha Nakalema in her statement to police admitted committing the offence and defiantly refused to apologise.

She told police that she is over protective of the husband because she cannot afford to lose him at her age.

The victim, who was bleeding, was rushed to hospital for treatment as the suspect and accomplices face charges of assault.