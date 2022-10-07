The first ever “Kigampala” festival merging Rwandan and Ugandan borders through music and art is to take place on Saturday, 17th December, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

‘The Kigampala Festival is a Uganda-Rwanda open-air music and culture festival positioned to celebrate, discover and explore the synergies between our two sister countries and their culture. It’s organised by Bruso Ventures in partnership with NBS.

“The positive Transformation of Uganda cannot be done in isolation from our motherland’s neighbours, and we are happy to be working with Bruso Ventures to showcase talents from our respective ends of the border to both Nation’s nationalities and more living in Uganda.” Desire Derekford Mugumisa, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Next Media.

Speaking at a press conference conducted at Next Media Park in Naguru, Paul Mulangira, the Director of Communications at Bruso Ventures, noted that Kigampala exists to establish an annual festival that brings together Ugandans and Rwandans to understand and appreciate their cultural similarities and differences as they enjoy and celebrate music and the arts.

‘The festival seeks to create a memorable experience of what makes both countries have. There will be a long line-up of Ugandan and Rwandan artists, including, The Ben from Rwanda, and DJs Slick Stuart and Roja from Uganda’. Paul also added that the festival will also see a kick-off of a fashion show together with a display of a cultural and food village.

The early bird fees for ordinary revellers will go for UGX 35,000, whereas the VIP fee will be at UGX 80,000, running from 23rd October to 5th November. The online platforms for buying tickets are www.quicket.com and www.kigampala.com and official fees will be at UGX 50,000 for ordinary tickets, UGX 100,000 for VIP and a table of 8 people for VVIP will cost UGX 3,000,000.

