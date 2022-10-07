Boda boda ride-hailing app , Safeboda has partnered with personal and body care product company, Movit Products to reward customers as part of celebrations to mark Uganda’s 60th independence anniversary.

According to officials from the two companies, lucky customers who order and successfully take car rides between October 6 and 9 will stand a chance of winning goodies from Movit whereas riders will win SafeBoda branded merchandise and goodies.

“It’s a pleasure to work with Movit Products on this campaign that gives back to our customers. We are a brand built on the backbone of community development, and this Independence Week is the right season to demonstrate it,” said Rapa Ricky Thomson, the SafeBoda co-founder.

The acting Group Category and Innovations officer at Movit Products Robert Kitenda underscored the importance of the partnership that he said will see the two companies join Ugandans to celebrate the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

Kitenda noted that for more than 20 years in the business, Movit has put customers at the forefront of all its programs, noting that one of the ways to appreciate them is through such promotions where they are rewarded.

“Movit Products has put customers at the forefront through various avenues such as rewards as a way of recognising the support rendered to the business, and we are happy that this partnership has coincided with the ongoing customer service week.”

Officials from both companies said that the promotion applies to only customers who order car riders on the SafeBoda App and successfully take rides starting yesterday October, 6 to Sunday, 9.

They said winners shall be randomly chosen and gifted at the end of the trip by the SafeCar driver.

“All SafeCar trips are cashless, with no change needed. Customers that use the SafeBoda Wallet to conveniently pay for a trip don’t have to negotiate with drivers as they are paid via their SafeBoda wallet. Deposits to the wallet are via mobile money, agents, or giving cash to the driver! Customers also earn interest on any balance they have on their SafeBoda Wallet via the savings product,” Papa Ricky said.