Police of Ayivu west division in Arua city have recovered an assortment of hospital equipment which was stolen from Uganda and sold to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Three suspects have also been arrested in connection to this theft.

According to police, this followed a serious investigation into circumstances under which medical sterilizers and surgical implements belonging to Adumi health centre IV in Ayivu west division, Arua city went missing on October 3.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the regional police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said that when a case of theft was lodged, police operating on intelligence information, arrested some suspects to help in the inquiry.

She said police operatives arrested a one Alfred Matua Afidra 34 years, peasant farmer, resident of Barize cell, Jackson Dubo, 53 years, a watchman at Adumi health centre IV, resident of Ojovu cell, Etori ward and Rebecca Candiru 40 years, a business woman, resident of Ozuvu cell, Kenya ward, in Arua City.

“When police interrogated Alfred Matua Afidra, he confessed to have stolen the hospital equipments in connivance with the watchman Jackson Dubo, which information led to arrest of Rebecca Candiru who equally confessed to having received the implements and took them to Ariwara town, in Ituri Province of DR. Congo,” Angucia said.

She said that the police in collaboration with Immigration officials at Uganda and DR.Congo were able to fast track the stolen items and were recovered from Ituri province and exhibited at Onduparaka Police station in Ayivu west division.

The suspects are currently facing charges of store breaking and theft of hospital equipments vide CRB 116/2022 pending perusal and legal advise by the Resident State Attorney.

Meanwhile, the regional police has commended the good working relationship that exists between the authorities of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo that led to the recovery of these stolen hospital equipments.

“We urge both authorities to continue maintaining this relationship inorder to fight cross border crimes across the two countries,” the regional police said.

On Friday morning, the management of Adumi Health Centre IV requested Arua regional police to hand over the sterilizer and surgical implements for running their daily work as the number of patients started to increase.

This request according to Angucia has been accepted and the recovered equipment will be handed over at 2pm at Onduparaka police station pending court proceedings.