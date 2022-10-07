The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, and other party members were intercepted by police on Thursday evening as they attempted to deliver relief items to Kasika mudslide victims in Kasese.

FDC delegates were forced to reverse their vehicles and those carrying relief supplies back to town while they planned how to deliver the items safely.

Kasika village, Rukoki sub-county, Kasese district, was hit by a mudslide earlier this month, killing at least 15 people and displacing many more.

FDC stated on social media that they are baffled as to why police would halt their much-needed assistance, especially at a time when the government has yet to respond effectively.

“The worst part of life is that the few people stopping this aid sleep comfortably in double beds,” the party said.

“It’s high time all Ugandans rise and reclaim our country. This country belongs to all of us not to a few individuals.”

FDC had earlier camped in Kasese district on Thursday to offer condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the area’s recent mudslides.

FDC President Amuriat had earlier on in the day launched a campaign to plant over 5000 trees in the Kasese district.

Amuriat explained that the campaign is part of their larger “SAVE THE PLANET, GREENING UGANDA” campaign.

“Our campaign seeks to save the environment through the planting of trees. We have also delivered relief items to the people who were displaced by the landslides,” Amuriat said.