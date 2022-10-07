The Police in Canada have arrested Ugandan Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) activist William Ntege alias Kyuma Kya Yesu.

According to the information obtained from officials from the Ugandan High Commission in Canada, Kyuma Kya Yesu was arrested while he attempted to disrupt an investment and tourism symposium organised by officials from Uganda Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyuma Kya Yesu with a female colleague clad in NUP party attires had prior released a recorded video of them on the eve of the event at the venue boasting that they will be reigning chaos the next day.

In the video, Kyuma Kya Yesu said he would “show them just like his President Bobi Wine advises”.

Commenting on the matter of Kyuma Kya Yesu’s arrest, Joy Ruth Acheng, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Canada tweeted thanking the police.

“Thanks to the police of Canada.”

Kyuma Kya Yesu was picked up and driven off to cells, a video of the encounter with Canadian police shows him talking unceasingly, while the police officer called upon him to remain silent until he presented a lawyer.

It should be noted that in July, Kyuma Kya Yesu alongside hecklers in his company attacked Minister of Energy Ruth Nankabirwa while in Canada. These provided a torrid time for Nankabirwa whose efforts to attempt a civil exchange failed miserably.

Moments earlier, the group had waylayed events promoter Balaam Barugahara and serenaded him with insults as they chanted “useful idiot”.



Both Balam and Nankabirwa had been part of an entourage in Canada to attend an NRM diaspora event.

Kyuma Kya Yesu later this week ambushed the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda and attempted to snatch her off while he heckled her.

Milly was sharing a high table slot with the Kyabazinga of Busoga Gabula Nadiope who remained still and unbothered as pandemonium ensued from his subjects trying to yank Kyuma Kya Yesu fruitlessly.