Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) Chancellor, Prof Edward Rugumayo has appointed Prof. Dr. Pius Coxwell Achanga as the university Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect.

The chancellor also appointed Prof. Dr. John Massa Kasenene, as the deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics and Outreach) of the public university.

The appointments were confirmed in a memo dated October 4, 2022 to all staff, students, and all other stakeholders of MMU.

“On behalf of the university council, top university management, and the MMU fraternity, we welcome and congratulate these top leaders of the university and pledge to offer them our full support, as we develop and grow MMU.” the memo signed by Dr. Edmond Kagambe, the university secretary states.

The latest appointments come few months after President Museveni appointed Rugumayo as the Chancellor of MMU. Rugumayo was appointed to the position on August 18, 2022 for a four year- term.

Mountains of the Moon University is the 10th public university in Uganda found in Fort Portal tourism city.

MMU which became a public university effective July 1, 2022 was established under The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act under Statutory Instrument (S.I). No. 2 of 2022 of Parliament of Uganda.

Who is Prof Dr Achanga the new Vice-Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University?

Prof. Dr. Achanga is the head of Institutional and Programme Accreditation (IPA) at the Uganda National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), the higher education regulator in Uganda.

Prior to joining NCHE, Prof. Dr. Achanga was a research associate at the Institute for Manufacturing (IfM) in the School of Engineering, University of Cambridge (UK).

Achanga holds a PhD in Manufacturing Systems (process optimization using fuzzy logic) and a Master of Science Degree in Manufacturing Management and Information Systems both from Cranfield University (UK).