Day one of the Tusker Malt Uganda Open Championship had Martha Babirye on the leaderboard of the ladies’ event that teed off at the Par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo this Thursday.

Babirye who is a two-time winner of the championship managed to earn her top spot after carding 3-over par 75 during the Round One action.

Babirye scored an impressive two birdies on the par 5 hole 2 and par 4 hole 18. She had bogey scores on holes 1, 7, 9, 14 and 17 but she is focused to card better scores with the remaining two days.

“It is a pleasure to take the lead and go to the final two rounds in the pressure group. That was my primary target,” she remarked.

Defending champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned pro and a new champion is expected this year.

Peace Kabasweka who hails from Toro Club was in second place with a 7-over 79 after 18 holes.

Following the 24 golfers in the silver category on Day One , a registered number of over 60 Bronze players are expected to begin tomorrow.

The climax is slated for Saturday, October 8.

Other events in this year’s Open will include the Seniors Open from 14th to 15th, Amateurs Open from 19th to 22nd and the Pros from 26th – 29th October.