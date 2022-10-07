The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has approved a $ 20 million funding line to Uganda Development Bank Ltd (UDB), aimed at supporting the private sector in Uganda.

The two organisations signed agreements to augment the commitment on October 7 witnessed by Dr. Fahad Aldossari, the chairman board of directors BADEA and Patricia Ojangole, the managing director of UDB.

$10 million of the money will be used exclusively to finance eligible import transactions from the Arab countries and $ 10 million will be used exclusively to finance eligible private sector projects for the benefit of sub-borrowers within Uganda.

“This new funding will go a long way in bridging financing gaps in the key economic and productive sectors particularly Primary Agriculture, Agro-Industry and Manufacturing,” Ojangole said.

UDB’s relationship with BADEA’s dates back to 1985 when the Bank acquired its’ first line of credit to support the private sector.

BADEA has previously extended to UDB four lines of credit that have all been fully utilised.