NBS Youth Voice presenter, Stanley Odong, also known as MC Ollo has been unveiled as the new Sumz Snacks ambassador.

The budding TV presenter was unveiled on Wednesday at the Psalms Food Industries limited offices in Kampala.

The company later took to their social media platforms to welcome Ollo onboard.

“Welcome aboard the Sumz Snacks flight, ambassador Mc Ollo. Let’s get the snacks party officially started,” the company said in a post on Facebook.

MC Ollo also known as Lil Ollo in some circles is the host of the popular youth show NBS Youth Voice. He is also an MTN Pulse ambassador.

He combines TV hosting with being a rapper, MC, events host and team leader of the Kiromo Brand House, a franchise making Hi Skool Kiromo events, making him a renown figure around young people.

Psalms Food Industries Ltd, the makers of Sumz snacks deal in manufacturing of confectionery products majorly snacks from primary agricultural raw materials.

Ollo took the excitement to his social media platform and thanked the snack company for creating healthy and affordable food stuffs for young people.