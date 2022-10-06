I&M Bank Uganda has today Thursday October 6th organised a blood donation drive at their head offices in Kampala. The drive, which is part of the Bank’s Customer Service Week 2022 celebration activities, saw over one hundred volunteers donate blood.

The Customer Service Week (CS Week), is an international week-long event celebrated annually during the first week of October, when customer-oriented organizations and institutions around the world recognize the importance of customer service excellence.

The drive which was organised in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, was part of I&M Bank’s efforts to give back to the community, and to re-emphasize that they are on the customer’s side.

The Bank staff, customers, and passers-by alike, joined in and supported the cause by donating over one hundred units of blood.

I&M Bank Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer Mr Sam Ntulume, expressed gratitude to the I&M Bank employees for volunteering to donate blood, and for organising an initiative that contributes to achieving the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility greater goal of being part of the society’s well –being.

“As we commemorate this year’s Customer Service Week, we thought it best to re-emphasize our slogan ‘We are on your side,’ through actions, by participating in a noble cause that will not only help save lives, but will also foster a culture of voluntary blood donation amongst our employees and the society,” Mr Ntulume said.

Ms Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank said that the blood donation drive offered the bank staff and the volunteers from the public, an opportunity to get sensitised about the benefits of donating blood.

“The blood drive was part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, and it has helped us create a lasting and meaningful impact on the community where we operate. The turn up was good, and we believe this initiative will positively impact the lives of many Ugandans out there, in great need of blood,” Nakiyaga noted.

Earlier in the day, I&M Bank staff mesmerised customers, as they turned up in different professional wear; they dressed in attires that ranged from overalls with helmets, nurse uniforms, chef attires, astronaut wear and many more.

I&M Bank will end their Customer Service Week celebrations tomorrow, by rewarding outstanding staff and customers with a range of goodies and gifts.