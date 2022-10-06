The World Health Organization has issued a medical product alert, warning that several cough medicines targeted at children and sold in The Gambia contain dangerous substances and should be withdrawn immediately.

It is warning the products may be linked to the death of 66 children there.

The WHO says the four products are manufactured by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and could cause effects including vomiting, headaches and kidney injuries.

The WHO says the products have been identified in The Gambia, but warns they may have been distributed through informal markets to other countries.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals has not yet commented on the WHO warning.

Source: BBC