National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine has come out to clear the air over his recent remarks in which he described jailed ADF leader, Jamilu Mukulu as a political prisoner.

Kyagulanyi recently said Mukulu had been arrested due to political reasons.

“There is this brother of mine that I know you fear talking about. He is called Jamilu Mukulu and is a political prisoner. He was jailed because of politics. There difference between us and him is that we fight using nonviolent means unlike hi,”Kyagulanyi said during an event recently.

Following the release of a video in which he seemed to support Mukulu, a section of the members of the public blasted the NUP leader for the comments of support to the ADF leader whose group was designated as a terrorist group by the US.

Among those who blasted Kyagulanyi for the pro- Mukulu remarks was UPDF deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki who accused Kyagulanyi of playing politics of populism.

“Did I hear some politician said Jamil Mukulu is a political prisoner??? Then I must go back to school! The man behind the multipurpose machine gun in the jungles of DRC? God save us from politics of populism,” Col Akiiki tweeted.

However, on Thursday morning, Kyagulanyi went to the defensive over his earlier remarks.

“Jamil Mukulu at one point during a court appearance shouted that it was the regime financing them and was silenced. Can we dismiss these allegations without any evidence to the contrary, given the NRM record? Since then he has always been silenced whenever he tries to speak,”Kyagulanyi tweeted.

The NUP leader said they oppose terrorist actions in Uganda and anywhere in the world but noted terrorism should be used a pretext to violate human rights and purse illegitimate political objectives.

“I hope this explains why we believe that Jamil Mukulu and his co-accused persons are being politically persecuted and they deserve “a fair, speedy and public hearing before an independent and impartial court established by law” as envisaged by Article 28 of the Constitution.”

Charges

Jamilu Mukulu is jointly charged with 34 other suspects and charged with murder, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, aiding terrorism, crimes against humanity, attempted murder and belonging to a terrorist organisation, among others.

Evidence provided by the Director of Public Prosecutions against the group indicates that Mukulu is the leader of Allied Democratic Forces and Salaf Muslim community in Uganda who would give orders to his 34 co-suspects to carry out raids and commit murders to other Muslim communities with whom they had disagreements in ideologies on which direction to face while carrying out prayers.

The evidence also indicates that some Muslims were praying facing the Northern direction towards the Kibra while others would pray facing the south and that it is this religious conflict opportunity that Mukulu’s ADF which is based in the UK, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and DRC explored to make recruits, training and acquire guns and finances to advance its political ideologies.

Among the prominent murders Mukulu and his group are accused of carrying out are that of two sheikhs including Daktur Muwaya and Yunus Abubakar Mandanga in Mayuge and Bugiri districts respectively and the murder of 2 police officers Muzamir Babale and Karim Tenywa from Bugiri police station.

The group is also said to have robbed guns, ammunition, a gold weighing machine, millions of money and attempting to take away the lives of many people.

Prosecution also contends that Mukulu his group committed these offenses in various districts including Kampala, Wakiso, Mayuge , Budaka and Mbale among others and that the indiscriminate attacks instilled fear in the public to influence it for either social, political, economic or religious aims.

The prosecution intends to rely on several exhibits including explosives, literature related to activities of ADF, car number plates, confession statements of some of the suspects which will be availed during trial.

Mukulu, was arrested in 2015 in Tanzania before being extradited back to Uganda.

Jamilu Mukulu’s ADF is also accused of masterminding the 1998 attack on the Kichwamba Technical Institute in Kabarole burning several students in the dormitory.

Many others sustained injuries.