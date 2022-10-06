The leader of Uganda Peoples Congress(UPC) Jimmy Akena has called for more resources, determination and a focused leadership to deliver to Ugandans some of the unrealised dreams of the independence struggle.

Speaking to media in Kampala, Akena said there is a need for national unity and for expanding services as well as involving the greatest number of the citizens in the economic development of the country.

Uganda is due to celebrate 60 years of independence on October 9.

Akena said Ugandans need to reflect on demands and challenges of the decolonisation and independence struggles in Uganda and Africa.

He said self-government comes with responsibilities and the opportunity to set the priorities right.

He however, said the challenge now is how to deliver on those priorities.

“The clarion call to fight relentlessly against poverty, ignorance and disease echoes hollow where deprivation, crumbling education facilities and inadequate access to healthcare and life saving medication,”he said.

He said the big dreams of interdependence through economic, social and political connectivity are still taking long to materialise.

“Domestically, we need to upgrade our infrastructure and think of participating fully in both regional markets and African free trade zones,”he said.

This year’s independence theme centres on a declaration of African interdependence and shared destiny.