Burkina Faso’s coup leader Ibrahim Traoré has assumed the presidency, following last week’s seizure of power by military officers.

A statement read on national television said Mr Traoré, an army captain, was also appointed Supreme Head of the Armed Forces.

The power grab, the second this year, was triggered by an apparent disaffection with the failures of the previous military government to curb a spreading Islamist insurgency.

A delegation from the West African regional body, Ecowas, went to Burkina Faso on Tuesday, hoping to persuade the new leader to stick to earlier proposals to hold elections by mid-2024.

Source: BBC