The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda found herself in an uncomfortable situation after being confronted by National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter, William Ntege alias Kyuma Kya Yesu while in Canada.

The incident happened shortly after Babalanda gave her remarks at the Busoga Innovation Symposium 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

In her remarks, Babalanda thanked President Museveni for bringing peace in most parts of Uganda and reminded the Basoga community to use the prevailing peace and opportunities available in the country to develop their land of origin.

However, according to videos making rounds on social media, upon finishing her speech, Babalanda was confronted by Kyuma Kya Yesu who seemed to disagree with the minister’s statement.

Kyuma Kya Yesu disputed the minister’s remarks and accused her of telling lies by saying there is peace in Uganda.

The situation escalated as the NUP loyalist tried to grab the minister’s speech before being restrained by other people at the meeting.

I express my disappointment on the act of Mr.Ntege against Minister of Presidency while on her official duty in Canada.I strongly condemn this and am following it up with the Government of Canada and he will account for his bad actions against the Minister,this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ect9BfYRnz — JR Acheng- 🇺🇬High Commissioner (@AchengJoyRuth) October 4, 2022

Following the incident, Uganda’s ambassador to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng has expressed disappointment in Kyuma Kya Yesu’s actions and said she will ensure that he is punished for his actions.

“I express my disappointment on the act of Mr. Ntege against Minister of Presidency while on her official duty in Canada. I strongly condemn this and am following it up with the Government of Canada and he will account for his bad actions against the Minister, this is unacceptable,” Acheng said in a tweet.

This is not the first time Kyuma Kya Yesu has attacked a Ugandan minister on duty in the diaspora.

In June, he led a group of NUP supporters who almost roughed up energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa while she was in Canada to open the NRM 2022 symposium.

The NUP group had attempted to block Nankabirwa and other NRM delegates from accessing the symposium venue, accusing them of belonging to a party that violates Ugandans’ human rights.