Police in Apac district have in custody two parents facing charges of aggravated child torture after they burnt their son .

The suspects under custody are identified as Nelson Ogwang, 42 and his wife a one Caroline Aol, 48 both residents of Ajoadoko “B” cell Alworoceng Parish, Ibuje sub county in Apac district.

They burnt their 10 year old juvenile called Justine Adok.

It is alleged that on September 29, the man bought fish for the family and went for drinking. He left the victim with his step mother, Caroline Aol. But when he returned home he found when the food which had been reserved for him had been eaten by his son.

“The step-mother, had tied both his hands and legs with a rope. They both (father and step-mother) started torturing the victim to the extent of burning his body with fire,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Both suspects were arrested and detained at Apac District Police Headquarters pending court trial.

The victim was taken to Apac main hospital for treatment and later handed over to the grandfather for safe custody.

However, Enanga revealed to the press that police has in the recent days registered an increase in the number of cases of child torture across the country and shockingly most of them are committed by real parents to the children.

He pointed out that such incidents indicate how young children are apparently at great risk, even with their parents or parent substitutes such as step-mothers.

In most cases, police said that such cases are associated with families where parents have separated and children fall victim of harsh physical punishments including burning their hands, for stealing food.

The police spox however reiterated that police’s top priority will remain keeping children safe and called upon the community to watch out for parents who direct their anger to their children, and tortured them, to alert the Child and Family Protection Unit or their local leaders for immediate action.