I&M Bank Uganda has today joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, with a commitment to offer an unmatched customer experience.

The Customer Service Week (CS Week) is an international week-long event celebrated annually during the first week of October, when customer-oriented organizations and institutions around the world recognize the importance of customer service excellence.

The bank took the launch of their celebrations a notch higher by having their staff across their different branches dress down in replica school uniforms.

I&M Bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Annette Nakiyaga said that the Customer Service Week is an opportunity to celebrate their customers and re-emphasize their commitment to offer consummate customer service.

Nakiyaga also revealed that the bank is using this period to introduce new Customer Service Standards across all their branches.

“At I&M Bank, the Customer Service Week not only gives us an opportunity to exhibit our unrivalled customer service, but also helps us extend our appreciation to our customer care team for the outstanding role they play in improving our customer relations. This time helps us to get closer to our customers, understand what is working and reflect on areas where we need to improve. It’s against that background that I&M Group decided to use this period to introduce new Customer Service Standards that shall be adopted across all our branches and service points,” said Nakiyaga.

Nakiyaga added that the bank recognizes the power of customers and expressed her gratitude to the clients for their patronage and loyalty over the past year.

“We do not take lightly the opportunity we have to serve our customers. Their patronage is of great importance to us, and we can never take that for granted. We commit to continue focusing on delivering the very best products and services to meet their current and future financial needs,” Nakiyaga added

Ronnie Zalwango, the I&M Bank Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing stressed that every day is a customer service day at I&M Bank.

She also highlighted the importance for the bank trying to engage in activities that bring them closer to their customers during the customer service week celebrations.

“This year is particularly important because as we celebrate our customers, we will also celebrate the efficient, friendly, and helpful colleagues, who are our service champions across our branches. It’s always a pleasure to share our quality services with our customers, we can’t wait to do more,” Zalwango added.

The bank staff at different levels looked younger as they turned out in different school uniforms and also cut cake to launch the celebrations.

According to Zalwango, I&M Bank Uganda has lined up a series of exciting activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during the course of this week.

The activities shall include customer gifting, blood donation drives at selected branches, mini service surveys, staff recognition and rewards.

The 2022 Customer Service Week runs from today (3rd October) until 7th October 2022.