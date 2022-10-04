The Ugandan government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come out to clear the air about the controversial tweets by the Commander Land Forces in the UPDF in which he said he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

“It would take us, my army and me two weeks to capture Nairobi. After we capture Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?”

He added, “I am happy that members of our district in Kenya have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still two weeks to Nairobi.”

The comments have since left many people’s tongues wagging.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it doesn’t conduct its business through social media.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the government of the Republic of Uganda doesn’t conduct its foreign policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign governments,” the statement said in part.

Following the First Son’s Twitter meltdown, several people in both Uganda have raised concern over the impact on the relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries.

To many, the Twitter explodes could lead to bad blood between the two countries.

However, in the statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the relations between the two countries will always remain strong.

“The ministry wishes to emphasize that the government and the people of the Republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relations between the people and the government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community.”

“To this end, the government of the Republic of Uganda wishes to reiterate its commitment to good neighbourliness, peaceful co-existence and cooperation.”