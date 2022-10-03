Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said that the four people arrested in Fort Portal have been masquerading as security personnel.

In a statement, the army said: “Police flying squad assisted by other security agencies carried out an operation to apprehend criminals who have been masquerading in military attires, conning people in and around Fort Portal.”

The army’s revelation followed tweets by former NBS TV journalist Remmy Bahati that men moving in a drone raided and abducted some of her family members, in Fort Portal, Kabarole district.

Bahati, currently leaves in the United States where she went for further studies.

However, according to Kulayigye, the four people reportedly missing were lawfully apprehended and are currently detained at the district police headquarters.

Brig Felix Kulayigye, the army spokesperson alleged that group had been terrorising the public while donning military attire and security forces working on a tip managed to arrest a one Allan Kanyesigye the main suspect who led them to others.

Kanyesigye was reportedly arrested from Semliki lodge and bar with a lady accomplice identified as Peace Sudai on October 1.

“On brief interrogation, he led the security team to the home of Kelvin Katungi claiming to be his place of abode. He was also on the wanted list as an associate. He too was apprehended,” Kulayigye said.

