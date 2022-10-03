Former premier Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, has lashed out at the European parliament (EU), saying that no country in the world can lecture Uganda on the issue of human rights.

He said Uganda should be commended for the strides it made in promoting human rights, trashing EU concerns on the issue of human rights violations in the country regarding the ongoing East Africa Crude Pipeline (EACOP).

Rugunda who was commenting on a recent concerns by the EU parliament over EACOP, said there is no country in the world where there are no human rights abuses and violations citing the United States of America.

“You have been seeing what has been happening in America. America is grappling with those issues to try and solve them. On the issue of human rights, Uganda should be saluted, congratulated for the tremendous progress it has made,” he noted.

Rugunda said in spite of the provocations and challenges the country has been facing, Uganda has done it well in promoting human rights.

The EU parliament on September 15 adopted a resolution denouncing the human rights violations as well as the major environmental and climate risks posed by the Tilenga and EACOP projects, developed by French oil major Total in Uganda and Tanzania.

The European Members of Parliament noted that more than 100 000 persons are being forcibly evicted to make space for this mega oil project, noting that they are being deprived from the free use of their land and so, from their livelihood even before receiving compensation.

Museveni recently called the EU lawmakers opposed to the project “shallow” and reiterated that everything will go on as planned for commercial oil production to start in 2025.