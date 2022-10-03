By Robert Sharp Mugabe

Political, social and economic dynamics are being influenced by perceptions arising from the information shared on different media platforms.

With the evolution of ICT into the new media, information on a pandemic outbreak as far as China reaches the whole world in a blink of an eye.

Opinions and sentiments on various issues are able to emerge faster than ever before. Mr. Ofwono Opondo recently revealed that about a week later, the infamous EACOP resolution of the European Parliament had not been formally transmitted to Uganda or Tanzanian governments either by Brussels or diplomatic missions.

The magnitude of discussions on digital platforms were massive already, and felt all over the world.

Individuals, companies, organisations and governments run campaigns on digital platforms today to get feedback or shape narratives. Others use these platforms to sell their goods and services.

However, our ancestors would disown us if they woke up today!

Digital platforms have lately been misused to abuse others’ rights. 60 years ago, one would be considered a witch to celebrate a neighbour’s death. But in our times where everyone is a blogger, one will announce another dead yet he / she is healthy. And people are seen celebrating others’ deaths openly and shamelessly. Others use social media to share pornography, fake content, hate speech, and baseless news.

This has given way to the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to;

Enhance the provisions on unauthorised access to information or data;

prohibit the sharing of any information relating to a child without authorisation from a parent or guardian;

Prohibit the sending or sharing of information that promotes hate speech;

Prohibit the sending or sharing of false, malicious and unsolicited information;

Restrict persons convicted of any offence under the Computer Misuse law from holding public office for a period of 10 years.

These inevitable amendments come as a blow on how Ugandans will express themselves while online.

Can we raise a desirable generation without locking digital platforms?

The theme for this year looks beyond Uganda to entail the aspect of African interdependence. It goes: “October 9th: a declaration of African interdependence and our shared destiny” This means that True national independence is not complete without the independence of us as a country and Africa as a continent at large.

We have all it takes to build digital platforms. Uganda and Africa at large has suitably creative and experienced minds that can build and deploy efficient platforms.

These would replace the current ones which are currently seen to be promoting the western culture and demeaning our traditional values, but also interfering with our current affairs.

At the peak of the 2021 general elections, Facebook shut down accounts of a number of government officials and NRM supporters accusing them of manipulating public debate ahead of key elections. Mine was not spared.

Up to today, I cannot use the platform. The president later put a ban on the usage of the platform. This ban has had a huge measure of negative impact especially to those who used the platform for business.

If the developers of Facebook were Africans, they would probably set up policies and usage guidelines that adhere to the norms, culture and legal standing of the land.

The platform would also be in position to consider the dynamics of our current affairs as a continent, and not just limit usage without proof of allegations of competing entities. Because we share common values as a continent, we would run platforms that are in sync with everyone that understands and appreciates values that bind us together.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance established the National ICT Initiatives Support Programme to tackle challenges faced by Ugandan innovators in breaking through the local and international market. The goal is to champion the creation of the ICT Innovation ecosystem to facilitate the growth and development of the software applications and innovations industry in Uganda. Under this programme, several innovations have been supported in different categories.

The major focus for NIISP has been on health, agriculture, finance, education, energy, legal, and public service delivery. Quite a number of innovations are already deployed and are doing very well.

In the same spirit, the Office of the President under the Science Technology and Innovation department are also supporting innovations and research in science. This is a good step towards full economic independence.

The time to focus on national values is now so that the next generations that will celebrate 100 years of independence do so in harmony of the original African values.

Lest, we risk leaving a generation of Africans only dressed in black skin but with rotten hearts, walking naked on streets, men sleeping with men, and slaughtering each other.

We risk abandoning the Africanism we pride in.

The author is an acting Assistant Director, Government Citizen Interaction Centre