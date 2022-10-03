Justice Forum (JEEMA),= has threatened to drag the National Unity Platform (NUP) to court over alleged electoral malpractices in the recently concluded guild presidential elections at Mbarara University of Science and Technology MUST).

The threat followed declaration of results that saw NUP candidate Nasasira Bill Clinton emerge the winner with 970 votes followed by JEEMA’S Katushabe Maureen who garnered 785 votes.

Katushabe in a statement accused NUP of electoral malpractices, dismissing the outcome.

“Therefore, I would like to disassociate myself from the election results that were announced by the chairperson of the electoral commission last evening Friday 30th September 2022,” she said.

She said the announced results were an insult to the students because they were fake, coerced, fabricated and they do not represent the will of students

“I challenge the electoral commission to present to us as to how they arrived at the number of votes they accorded to each candidate,” she said.

“After a thorough consultation from my supporters, my campaign team, agents, party and the legal team, we have decided to challenge the election results which have no basis and do not represent the will of Musterians.”

She said they have assembled a legal team of seven lawyers to pursue the matter and restore the students’ victory and we are very much determined.