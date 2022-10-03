Kenya’s wildlife body is on the hunt for an elephant that strayed and damaged part of a private residence on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said a lone elephant had been reported on Friday night at a home in Kerarapon, about 30km (18 miles) from the city centre.

The KWS said its security officers conducted a “thorough search” in response but they did not find the elephant, which is said to have damaged the access gate of the residence where it had strayed into.

The wildlife service suspects that the animal may have moved into a nearby forest, and says that it’s still patrolling the affected area.

Source: BBC