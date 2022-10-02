Remmy Bahati, a Ugandan journalist based in the US has said that men moving in a drone have raided and went away with some of her family members, back home in Fort Portal, Kabarole district.

The former NBS employee in a tweet on Saturday evening said the men who came “searching for guns” later went away with his brother, cousin and family friend.

“Armed plain clothed men driving a drone with no plates have stormed my 76yr old father’s house in Fort Portal City searching for ‘guns’. They didn’t find any and abducted my brother, cousin and his friend who was visiting. Their whereabouts are unknown. Help me find them,” Bahati tweeted.

However, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye responded to the tweet saying they are investigating the incident.

“We are investigating this,” Brig Kulayigye said.

Commenting about the incident, National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine said the incident stems from Bahati’s criticism of the government in Kampala.

However, it is not clear the reason behind the said raid at Bahati’s home in Fort Portal City and who was behind it.

The development comes on the backdrop of the return of the dreaded drones used by security agencies in arresting suspects.

Ahead, during and after last year’s presidential elections, several opposition supporters, especially from the National Unity Platform were abducted by security person moving in Toyota Hiace vans commonly known as drones .

Whereas these cases had gradually gone down, of late, several members of the public, especially from the opposition have been arrested by gun wielding security personnel travelling in drones.

Among those arrested in a similar fashion was Jakana Nadduli, the son to NRA bush war hero and former minister, Hajji Abdu Nadduli.

He would later be arraigned in court and charged with sectarianism.

Another person alleged to have been abducted by men travelling in a drone was Bashir Kasagga, an NUP supporter who is accused of doctoring tweets in regards the death of former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine.

Police said Kasagga, a fitness trainer created, obtained and modified tweets and screenshots of twitter handles for the defence spokesperson, Uganda Police Force, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and for Balaam Barugahare in regards the death of Gen Tumwine.

However, security has insisted that their operatives can use any type of cars to do their work including vans commonly referred to as drones.

Also, Ugandan security has insisted that what their operatives do is arrest and not abduction.