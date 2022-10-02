The leader of People’s Front for Transition (PFT) Dr Kizza Besigye has asked President Museveni to make public oil sharing agreements to Ugandans, adding that many people are unaware how he negotiated this issue regarding the oil agreements.

Besigye claimed Museveni is no longer in control of the country’s oil because he has already negotiated the deal.

“We should not call this oil ours. Museveni has already given this oil to these people. The main issue here is we want to know how Mr. Museveni negotiated oil agreements. The oil sharing agreements must be known to Ugandans,” he said.

He explained that the reason why the opposition is against the oil deal is because they are scared that it will only benefit few people in the country.

He said that this oil can be beneficial to the people of Uganda if properly handled.

“We are fighting the thieves and the corrupt from developing and benefiting from the oil sector. Total and CNOOC must listen to our concerns and engage all Ugandans regarding the pipeline. The security of the pipeline will depend on the goodwill of people,” he said.

He asked the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to cooperate with Ugandans, not those who are planning to steal from this project.

“We want transparency and accountability in the oil sector so that the proceeds from oil can be used to meet the current social needs of Ugandans, and plan for future generations. We don’t want thieves to benefit from oil,”he said.

Ever since the European Parliament adopted the resolution calling for the halting of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project until environmental concerns are handled, public discourse on the matter has been mixed. r an alternative route with the least environmental footprint.

Museveni recently called the EU lawmakers opposed to the project “shallow” and reiterated that everything will go on as planned for commercial oil production to start in 2025.