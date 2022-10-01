When was the last time you took your exclusive lay to a new place for a good session? When did you last take your main to an entirely new environment to see if she still feels the same about you?

Sex gets boring eventually. After years of being with the same person, sex starts to feel the same. It becomes a job, or some people make it feel like that.

When you stop exploring in the sheets, you make sex feel like a bad day at work. You have no option but to show up for the money. You don’t like the job much, but you still have to show face.

You know the exact place to touch to get her just a little wet. You know that her nipples make it moist, and your focus is right there every Goddamn time.

You know that his nipples get him hard, and you just suck on them so that he can cum and get off you, and you get on with your chores in the ki branded t-shirt. IT GETS BORING!

You have to learn to explore your person’s body. Take a 5k note and put it in her ear to see if she will jump out of her skin. Kiss her neck and see if there will be goosebumps.

When you have explored every part of their body, when you have sucked on their toes, when you know that she likes a little spank once in a while, start exploring places.

That kiss on the neck will feel different in a hotel room on an Island. It will feel different when you are not worried about the kids opening the door.

That sex experience will feel different when she doesn’t have to worry about the dishes and tidying up after the session is done. Maybe all she needs is a break from the chores to realize she can actually squirt.

Don’t be surprised when she starts squirting the day you get her on a plane for that vacation you promised two years ago.

Don’t be surprised when your man tries Doggy style after you tell him that you booked two nights out of town for just the two of you. It feels nice to spend on your man, trust me.

A woman that takes her man to a new place once in a while opens up a part of that man that is relaxed. If you are always on the receiving end of the relationship, you will always get the basic sex.

Book that trip. Take the children to their grandparents. Switch off your phone. Look at every curve of your woman. Appreciate every part of your man and see how your sex life is jump-started.

Don’t take anything for granted. Sex is never supposed to be boring. There are almost over 50 curves on a female body. How many have you explored? How many of her walls have you discovered?

You are not having sex the right way because you are not willing to get out of your comfort zone. Get out of the house and try having sex in the wilderness. Maybe it is the sound of that birds that will unlock her waterfalls.

Maybe he will go for more rounds when he knows that this time around, you are taking care of all the bills for that holiday. Pay for something once in a while and let his only worry be about making you cum.

Till next time, go to that new place to unlock the beast in you.