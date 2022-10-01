The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has acknowledged efforts by local leaders in the city in preserving Buganda’s heritage in their respective areas.

Mayiga made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Makindye division offices in Kampala.

Mayiga praised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for the efforts in ensuring that culture and heritage is preserved in the city, saying the authority has done some good work in improving service delivery in the city.

He appealed for a close working relationship between KCCA and Buganda kingdom to accelerate economic development in the city.

The katikkiro thanked Lukwago for sharing the history of Kampala and appealed for its preservation.

Lukwago presented a copy of the KCCA State of Affairs report to the katikkiro. The report highlights key achievements in education, health, infrastructure and social services in the city.

He informed Mayiga that the duty of developing and transforming Kampala into an all-inclusive and functional City for both the affluent and indigent continues notwithstanding the challenges.

He underscored the need for the city to preserve its heritage and identity.