A doctor, who is among the seven health workers who recently caught Ebola has died of the virus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

“I regret to announce that we have lost our first doctor, Dr. Mohammed Ali, a Tanzanian National, 37yr old Male today at 3:15am. He tested positive of Ebola on Sept 26, 2022 and died while receiving treatment at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital isolation facility,” Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced on Saturday morning.

The deceased is one of the six health workers including five doctors and an anaesthetic officer who were taken isolation facilities in Mubende and Fort Portal for treatment after contracting the Ebola disease in line of duty last month.

Dr. Mohammed Ali becomes the first doctor to succumb to the fifth Ebola outbreak in Uganda but the second health worker, after a midwife from St. Florence Clinic died before testing and is counted as a probable case.

He also becomes the eighth person to succumb to the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda.

President Museveni earlier this week said Ebola is easy to fight, and noted there is nothing to warrant the imposition of a lockdown.

“It is not necessary to have lockdowns. We just need to take care of a few things. This time we are fighting differently. It is not necessary to have lockdowns close schools, stopping people from going to church, markets, travelling etc,” Museveni said.

“Us who are used of fighting wars, when we heard the characteristics of Ebola, we decided to fight differently. It’s not necessary to have lockdowns, close markets and schools or stop worshippers from congregating etc.”