Speaker Anita Among has called upon MPs to at least utilise two weeks of their month-long recess to sensitise their constituents on the importance of the Parish Development Model.

The Parish Development Model, launched this year, is aimed at organising and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation using the parish as the lowest economic planning unit.

Among pointed out the need for leaders to be agents of positive change by sensitising the people they lead of the different development programs that government has put in place to improve their livelihoods.

“Honourable members, I urge you all to spare two weeks of this recess to sensitise your people about the Parish Development Model,” she said.

She said she expects MPs to carry out the oversight role which includes holding the executive accountable and ensuring that it implements policies in accordance with the laws and budget passed by the Parliament.