President Museveni has appointed former police spokesperson, Simeo Nsubuga to the Uganda Human Rights Commission as a commissioner.

Nsubuga, a professional teacher who later joined police and later politics had since being trounced in the just concluded 2021 parliament election for Kassanda South seat kept a low profile.

He was one of the vocal proponents of the removal of age limit a few years ago.

Being appointed as a commissioner of the Uganda Human Rights Commission for Nsubuga has been seen by many as a reward from Museveni to one of his cadres who had since last elections fallen from grace to grass.

In the same instrument, the president also appointed Col Steven Basaliza and former commissioner for physical education and sports in the Education Ministry, Omara Apita to the commission.

“The names were forwarded to Parliament for vetting. Congrats to the appointees,” deputy presidential press secretary, Faruk Kirunda said of the appointments.

UHRC

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) was established under the 1995 Constitution to among others investigate, at its own initiative or on a complaint made by any person or group of persons against the violation of any human right, visit jails, prisons, and places of detention or related facilities with a view of assessing and inspecting conditions of the inmates and make recommendations and also establish a continuing programme of research, education and information to enhance respect of human rights;

UHRC also recommends to Parliament effective measures to promote human rights including provision of compensation to victims of violations of human rights, or their families, creates and sustains within society the awareness of the provisions of the Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Uganda.