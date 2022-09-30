The Manafwa Deputy RDC Kagenyi Lukka has outlawed continuous politicking in his area of jurisdiction saying President Museveni’s promises must be fulfilled.

During his on spot field tours on Monday that took him to Khabutola,Bugobero and Sibanga sub-counties aimed at assessing the impact of the elderly SAGE program, Kagenyi assured the locals that it’s time for service delivery until the next general elections in 2026.

“During the general elections, you trusted President Museveni and the NRM government with the mandate of managing this country until 2026 when we shall go to the polls again meaning time for politics is over. However,some opposition adherents keep politicking all the time thereby diverting the attention of our people which to us as the RDC’s office won’t tolerate anymore”, he emphasized.

He said the 44km road from Bumbobi to Lwakhakha boarder with Kenya that goes through Nabumali, Shikoye,Khuboda,Mayenze,Shibanga and Namisindwa has eased trade mostly for coffee and banana farmers although opposition supporters do not see any economic impact in this.

He visited Shibanga Health Centre IV, Butiru Health Centre III, Buwagogo Seed School and Bubulo Health Center IV where he promised the medical staff of continued government support.

Noting that the Social Assistance Grant for Elderly Empowerment program is being felt on ground,the RDC urged people in the area have and continue to embrace government programs like Emyooga, PDM,women enterprise funds among others.

He reminded locals that there is no single politician who puts food on their respective tables and that his target is to get all of them out of poverty by encouraging them to look at commercial agriculture and dump subsistence farming.

“That mentality of okukolera ekidda kyonka (working for the stomach) must stop. People from the three sub counties were famous for being the best Arabic coffee farmers in the whole of Manafwa and Bugisu subregion according to the research I made but what happened? I am therefore appealing to you to work hard in these years and we rekindle our lost glory because it is tenable,” he said.