Security agencies have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Pakistani national was kidnapped in broad day light my men in military attire and later robbed.

The incident that happened at around 5pm at Kireka zone C near Kireka Grammar Primary School in Namugongo division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district saw a group of men dressed in military attire and armed with guns together with others in civilian attire and both were travelling in a Toyota Fielder grabbed Rafik Khan a 36 year old Pakistani car dealer.

In the incident captured by members of the public on video, the men in military fatigue are seen forcefully bundling Khan into a Toyota Probox registration number UBM 877B.

In the video captured by bystanders, the Pakistani national who was together with his colleagues was astonished to see men in military attire grab him and forced him to enter into the Toyota Probox.

There was a scuffle as Khan resisted arrest but he was later overpowered by the men in uniform who had outnumbered him and forced into the back sit of the vehicle as his captors later sat on either side to sandwich him as the vehicle drove off to the direction of Naalya.

Earlier, the victim’s colleague were captured taking off for fear of being kidnapped by the men as they didn’t understand what was taking place in the middle of the road in broad day light.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, following the incident, Khan’s colleagues led by Mohammed Hesnam, the director of Jan Japan Motors Kireka reported the matter to police to help in investigations.

He said that following the reporting, an alert was issued to all units to help in apprehending the suspects.

“The victim was later abandoned at Kasangalabi along the Kayunga-Mukono road. He was abandoned after two of his Samsung phones , cash $300 and shs700,000 had been stolen,”Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that the victim also sustained bruises on his wrists from the zipties that the captors used to restrain him after the arrest.

“This was a robbery and kidnap. We are tracing for the alleged fielder that dropped them off.”

The incident comes against the backdrop of the return of the dreaded drones used by security agencies in arresting suspects.

Ahead, during and after last year’s presidential elections, several opposition supporters, especially from the National Unity Platform were abducted by security person moving in Toyota Hiace vans commonly known as drones .

Whereas these cases had gradually gone down, of late, several members of the public, especially from the opposition have been arrested by gun wielding security personnel travelling in drones.

Among those arrested in a similar fashion was Jakana Nadduli, the son to NRA bush war hero and former minister, Hajji Abdu Nadduli.

He would later be arraigned in court and charged with sectarianism.

Another person alleged to have been abducted by men travelling in a drone was Bashir Kasagga, an NUP supporter who is accused of doctoring tweets in regards the death of former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine.

Police said Kasagga, a fitness trainer created, obtained and modified tweets and screenshots of twitter handles for the defence spokesperson, Uganda Police Force, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and for Balaam Barugahare in regards the death of Gen Tumwine.