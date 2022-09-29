Telecom company, Vodacom Tanzania has appointed a Ugandan native, Phillip Besiimire as its new managing director.

The company announced the development in a Wednesday notice, noting that Besiimire will begin his tenure on October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Besiimire as Managing Director for Vodacom Tanzania, effective October 15, 2022,” Vodacom announced.

”With his leadership, we will continue to lead Tanzania into the digital age and change lives through technology,” the company added.

Besiimire who started his telecom career at MTN Uganda, in 2007, joins Vodacom from MTN South Africa where he has been serving as chief officer of sales, distribution and regional operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to joining MTN South Africa, he had served under MTN Group in different capacities including as; CEO of MTN South Sudan, Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Zambia as well as Chief Marketing Officer and Acting CEO at MTN Swaziland.

Besimiire holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Netherlands.

He is a holder of a Bachelors of Arts in social sciences from Makerere University.