Police in Wakiso district have two of their own in custody for shooting and injuring a woman during an operation.

The officers under custody are identified as Erisa Muhumuza and Evelyn Akello who are attached to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) enforcement team in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also revealed that the officers were travelling in a van commonly known as “drone” registration number UBJ 885Q which was impounded by police.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday, September 28, at about 4pm while on an operation, they pursued a vehicle belonging to a one Eria Twase and in pursuit they discharged bullets which injured one person called Violet Nansereko,” said Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire.

According to Owoyesigyire, the victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mulago hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that it was ascertained that the bullets were discharged by Muhumuza and circumstances which led to this are still under investigation.

“The gun believed to have been used in this shooting was also recovered an exhibited,” Owoyesigyire added.