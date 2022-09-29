One of the last main suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide is due to go on trial on Thursday at the UN tribunal in The Hague.

Félicien Kabuga is charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the slaughter of about 800,000 people – most of them ethnic Tutsis.

Once one of Rwanda’s richest men, he’s accused of inciting the killings through a radio station he owned, and of funding and arming the militia that carried them out.

Mr Kabuga, who’s in his late 80s, has pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested in Paris two years ago after long evading capture.

At his age, lawyers have argued he is too frail to stand trial but judges have decided to go ahead but with shorter court sessions.

Prosecutors are expected to call more than 50 witnesses in a trial that could last for years.

Survivors of the genocide have called for swift justice, fearing he may die under the presumption of innocence.

Source: BBC