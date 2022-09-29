The Roman Catholic Church says the Algerian authorities have ordered the closure of its charity, Caritas, after 60 years of work in the country.

The Archbishop of Algiers, Jean-Paul Vesco, said Caritas was deemed an unauthorised organisation and that work such as aid to migrants would stop completely at the end of the month.

Religious charities were due to be exempted from regulations requiring non-profit organisations to submit new documentation, but this never happened.

Algerian law guarantees freedom of religion, though places of worship and preachers must be licensed.

Vatican-based Caritas operates in 160 countries.

Source: BBC