C-Care IHK has launched a three day medical camp that will run until September, 30.

According to C-Care IHK General Manager, Dr. Miriam Mutero, the medical camp will ensure the general public interacts with specialists in the medicine world but also to see how they can be treated of various ailments locally.

“India is a popular destination for medical treatment for Ugandans which is costly and therefore, to bridge to bridge this gap to help people with cancer, kidney and spine issues save costs, we will be hosting specialists from India at the medical camp,” Dr.Mutero said.

“Many of our clients travel to different countries for consultations and treatment but we decided to bring the specialists closer. We are calling upon all people out there to come and get information and treatment for various ailments.”

According to Dr.Mutero, there will be consultations for possible cancer, bone and kidney issues, follow ups and second opinions from experienced medical experts during the three day camp that ends tomorrow, Friday, September 30.

In July, the International Medical Group(IMC), the mother group for International Hospital Kampala(IHK) has rebranded to C-Care to represent multi-national health care group under the multi-sector company, Ciel Group, based in Mauritius.

As part of the merger, International Medical Group subsidiaries are now called C-Care IMC whereas International Hospital Kampala is now known as C-Care IHK as well as C-Pharma.