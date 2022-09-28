The Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) has appointed Ugandan engineer, Dr. Bridget Ssamula as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ssamula’s appointment was confirmed in a statement by ECSA president, Eng. SRM Buthelezi

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Engineering Council of South Africa‘s (ECSA) sixth term council is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bridget Ssamula as Chief Executive Officer of ECSA effective November 1, 2022,” Buthelezi stated.

Ssamula becomes the first Ugandan to be appointed in the position.

”Council looks forward to new insights and is confident of the new leadership to be provided by Dr Ssamula as ECSA continues its trajectory of regulating the engineering sector assuring Engineering excellence.” Buthelezi added in her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssamula, a registered professional engineer brings to ECSA wealth of experience in academia, research and industry, spanning over 23 years in the built environment sector.

She has participated in various industry forums in South Africa as well as with various stakeholders in multiple portfolios she has held, both in the public and private sectors.

She has served as the market sector head in Africa at AECOM as a key account coordinator and strategic planner based in Dallas.

Ssamula holds an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a PhD from the University of South Pretoria.