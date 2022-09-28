In its second season, Los Angeles-based Kikadde Show attracted a respectable audience this past Saturday.

Mesarch Ssemakula and Halima Namakula wowed their supporters, courtesy of Kikadde’s Don Muwonge aka Muwonge Mugagga.

Facing a crowded Calendar of events this year, which included the NUP Convention in Mid August, which took place in Long Beach near Los Angeles and the hotly contested Labor Day Weekend that saw the debut of Uganda American Entertainment that flopped in numbers.

Uganda American Entertainment featured Swangz Avenue’s trio of Azawi, Winnie Nwagi and Vinka in addition to Chosen Becky.

Although on different dates, precisely three weeks apart, the Muzeyi Wakaazi dual of Mesach Ssemakula and Halima Namakula was a no match to the youthful Swangz Avenue trio and Chosen Becky in attendance.

Reliable sources in Los Angeles have intimated to Nile Post that UAE’s three-day activities failed to reach the 50 mark in attendance for either Friday or Saturday, while its Dinner Cruise did not reach the 100 mark either.

In a related development, one of Uganda American Entertainment’s masterminds, Mohammed Kaggwa aka Champion Marvin has tendered his resignation from UNAA’s Electoral Commission.

At this point, it’s not known whether his resignation is related to allegations that UNAA strategically sent him to destabilize their nemesis UNAA Causes.

While another yet-to-be-confirmed tip claims that he left UNAA’s Electoral Commission to join the campaign team of UNAA’s Executive Secretary, Lambert Etibot.

Etibot, is running to replace NRM’s Henrieta Wamala as UNAA President next September in Dallas.

Either development is likely to increase the scrutiny about UNAA’s involvement with Uganda American Entertainment which in turn sets up a contentious 2023 campaign with UNAA’s arch nemesis UNAA Causes.

UNAA and UNAA Causes have announced Dallas as the venue for their Conventions next year, from Aug 31st – Sept 4th, with UNAA having an election on the same weekend.

Allegations are that UNAA was involved in strategically planting Uganda American Entertainment in Los Angeles on Labor Day Weekend to deny UNAA Causes access to the Los Angeles population.

Los Angeles is about a three- and a half-hour drive to Las Vegas where UNAA Causes was supposed to hold its postponed Convention.

Las Vegas does not have a Ugandan Community to talk about, with attendance always expected from Los Angeles for Las Vegas Ugandan events.

Sources say that UNAA Causes could have joined UNAA in Dallas as payback with plans to influence its 2023 elections.