There is both pity and scorn on Uganda’s Twitter timeline presented by a scenario in which a tweep in Arua ordered an iPhone online from Kampala, only for it to blink more than disco lights.

It all started when Paulyne Tracy Nalukwago, a make-up artiste and beautician in Arua City raised an alarm to former Police Commissar Asan Kasingye, seeking intervention in the arrest of a phone dealer who sold her an iPhone she may never use.

According to Nalukwago’s receipts, she forked out Shs 1,000,000 for the iPhone 11, but it turned out to be iPhone air.

She says that the iPhone blacks out every minute, which has frustrated her psychological windows.

“Afande @AKasingye please help me I did an online purchase through my delivery guy in Kampala am in Arua working but the iPhone is fake it blacks out every min right now guy has blocked me every where how can I get justice for my 1m am so frustrated 😭😭😭😭help me retweet guys,” Nalukwago tweeted with proof of receipts.

However, a section of tweeps was quick to weigh in, wondering why she would accept to buy an iPhone 11 at such a small amount without suspecting, much less order it online.

In reply, Nalukwago said she had worked with the seller before and it was pretty easy to trust him for the purchase.

She however claims the seller has now blocked her on every platform, and now needs help to trace him.

Replying to Nalukwago’s concerns, Kasingye asked that she makes an official police report on the matter.

“First things first. Report this case at the police station. Get your reference and have your statement obtained. Let me know if there are issues after that.”