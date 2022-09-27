Kampala Metropolitan Police have arrested Darren Kabuye, the suspected ring leader of a criminal gang that reportedly stole goods worths millions from employees of an online store.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, this “Kigari” criminal gang on the September 20, while at Kakungulu zone in Kawempe division, ordered for two laptops at Shs 1.2 million each, an Iphone, board cover, laptop bag and other deliveries, from Fruitshop Uganda, an online store located on Nalubega Complex.

He said two workers from the store; Hamza Nsubuga and Alex Kiganda delivered the items following a phone call, and directions to Bwaise-Kawempe.

“Upon reaching Bwaise, the caller again directed them to Akamwesi Mall, then Kakungula Zone, via Lumansi Road, to the offices of Electoral Commission Kawempe. When they reached the place, the alleged clients switched off their phones, and in the process a gang of eight thugs including Darren, attacked and sprayed the workers with pepper spray in the faces of the victims and robbed them of the bag containing the electronic gadgets in broad daylight,” Enanga said.

He also revealed that investigations indicate that it is the same group that in March this year participated in the attack against the GISO of Kyebando Ben Kasule while he was responding to a phone snatching incident at Akamwesi Mall.

“The arrest of this notorious wanted suspect, shows our determination to rid the KMP area of such actors of violence. As we intensify our efforts in dismantling this destructive gang, we call upon any victims who could have been mugged, attacked robbed or sexually assaulted by Darren Kabuye aka Henry Mukisa, to share details with the police at Kawempe,” Enanga added.

Enanga said the criminal gang comprising young boys also violently attack fans and revellers at music concerts and major events in Kampala.

“They attack motorists as well as pedestrians whom they hit hard with blunt objects and pavers before robbing them of their property,” he said.