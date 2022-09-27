It will be a fusion of two distinct sounds from the East and West part of Africa on September, 30 when Uganda’s Joel Sebunjo, Mali’s Habib Koité and Côte d’Ivoire’s Aly Keita take to the stage in at the National Theatre in Kampala.

In a concert dubbed ‘the Ganda Mandingo Syndicate’, the three artists will be bringing together the two distinct sounds from the East and West in a bid to show diversity in unity of the African culture.

“I so much like musicians from West Africa and I have always wished to bring them here to Uganda so we can experience their music( to learn a thing or two),” said Sebunjo who has on several occasions been described as one who sounds more West African than Ugandan.

“This(concert) will be a fusion of the beautiful African cultures which are connected . It will be a display of diversity in unity. In simple words, the concert will have the African sound.”

Aly Keita could not help boast of his renowned mastery of the balafon that he learnt from his father.

Rooted in tradition, Keita’s Afro-pop, funk-fueled rhythm section and taste for complex jazz-oriented arrangements set him far apart from most balafonists.

“Music from West and East Africa has different rhythms but somehow connected. This is what we will be bringing out during the concert. This(concert) will be the first of its kind in Africa,” Keita said.

He said he will continue with the mastery of making sticks in his hands dance on the wooden keys of the balafon.

Joel Sebunjo however believes that despite having different rhythms, music from different parts of the world is a universal product for consumption.

He says this will be showcased during the show at National Theatre.

“Those who want to enjoy a taste of folk and jazz music should be more interested in the concert,”Sebunjo says.

According to Patrice Gilles, the director of Alliance Francaise Kampala, they will continue sponsoring cultural projects on a yearly basis, just like the concert that brings together cultures from West and East Africa.

“We shall continue investing in what we believe contributes to wellbeing of society at large. Culture is one of them,”Gilles said.