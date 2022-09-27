A joint security operation has netted the key suspect in the case in which road equipment was stolen from the Jinja City Council yard.

Denis Bimbona was arrested from Kampala where he has hiding for a month since the disappearance of five vehicles from the council yard.

According to Jinja’s Resident City Commissioner, Darius Nandinda, this is a breakthrough in their investigations since Bimbona is the person suspected of having removed the road equipment from the yard.

“He will tell us his accomplices who helped him execute the theft and where they took them,” Nandinda revealed.

It is alleged that between August 7th and 22 Bimbona who is the head of enforcement in Jinja City Council loaded a bulldozer, a tractor and three other vehicles on a vehicle carrier from the council yard.

On August 30 security in Jinja arrested a number of city officials including the deputy town clerk Peter Mawerere, city engineer David Eremye and his deputy Lydia Nabirye and Lawrence Erigu a security guard who was on duty when the machines vanished.

Jinja deputy RCC for Southern Division Mike Ssegawa warned civil servants to desist from abuse of office.

Ssegawa said the long arm of the law shall catch up with whoever was behind the theft of road equipment.