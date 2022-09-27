The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the government to extend free treatment to all suspected ebola patients and support their families and communities where the disease has been reported.

The remarks followed the outbreak of the disease in Mubende district last week which has since claimed 23 lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected cases of ebola have also been reported in Kampala, Kisoro, Kakumiro and Kyegegwa districts.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Kampala, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party spokesperson, said the party has instructed all its branches to participate in and lead awareness campaigns in their communities against the disease.

“We, therefore, join hands with the Ministry of Health in calling for vigilance, especially in districts such as Mubende, Kassanda, Kakumiro and Kisoro where suspected cases have been reported,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssemujju advised the government to provide all necessary personal protection equipment to the health workers to protect themselves.

Regarding FDC’s participation in the Inter Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), Ssemujju said the party delayed renewing its membership because President Museveni wanted to use it as a platform for managing political parties in the country.

“You can see what happened to UPC. You can see what has happened to DP. Museveni has also started speaking well about JEEMA. Do we participate in a dialogue of political parties when majority of our colleagues have already signed on with Mr. Museveni?” he queried.