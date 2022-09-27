The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has backed the government’s stance on the country’s oil project, arguing that Uganda has made significant investments and cannot afford any delays.

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said at the party’s Najjanakumbi headquarters that the party’s supporters support all efforts aimed at extracting and selling Uganda’s oil, including the construction of a refinery, pipeline, and other infrastructure.

“The country has invested heavily in the oil sector and cannot afford to delay its sale,” Ssemujju said.

“We have invested EUR 309,100,259 in the construction of an international airport and over $500 million in roads. We have paid billions in compensation and invested heavily in provision of electricity,” he added.

Ssemujju’s remarks come amid a raging debate over Uganda’s oil plans in the aftermath of a European Union (EU) parliament resolution calling for the project’s postponement.

The EU parliament also urged Uganda to address a number of human and environmental rights concerns before proceeding with the pipeline.

Ssemujju stated that the FDC thanks the EU for bringing to light issues concerning compensation and human rights, and he urged the government to be transparent.

“All we expect the Museveni government to do is not to hire demonstrators to storm EU offices in Kampala or swear racial obscene words but to respond to each of the issues that the EU has raised,” he added.

The FDC spokesperson, who is also the MP for Kira Municipality, stated that the FDC has identified the issues in the EU resolution and that their research teams are investigating them.