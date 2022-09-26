The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi has assured the public that no one will switch off Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) over alleged accumulated satellite debts.

The remarks followed the media report that UBC’s satellite service provider gave the national broadcaster until September 30 to pay $988,225 (Shs3.7b) arrears or risk being switched off.

The move according to the media report is more likely to affect more than 30 television channels and the free-to-air decoders that use UBC’s infrastructure to transmit services.

Commenting on the issue, Baryomunsi said whereas it is true that in the past the corporation has suffered financial challenges it won’t be switched off.

“If It has any debts that have accumulated as it carries out its work, the government will have to support UBC and clear those debts because it is our official channel through which we reach out to the population of Uganda,” he said.

He said the alarming media reports are uncalled for.

“Because of Covid-19 and other related challenges we have had some financial stress in a country like many other countries which could have affected budgets of different institutions including UBC but this will be sorted out,” he said.